BRIEF-Arrow Electronics announces early results
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
April 11 Suprema Inc :
* Says it received patent on April 10, for fixing structure of fingerprint recognition module
* Patent number is 10-2015-0062473
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VcDWPJ
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VcDWPJ
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production

* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications