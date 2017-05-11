BRIEF-Ecommerce Alliance sells 12 pct stake in Mybestbrands to Signa Retail
* SELLS 12 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF MYBESTBRANDS TO SIGNA RETAIL
May 11 Suprema Inc :
* Says it received patent on May 11, for method and apparatus for management of biometric data
* Patent number is 10-2015-0111640
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SfTRDL
MILAN, June 19 Vivendi has appealed against an Italian regulator's ruling demanding that the French media group reduce its stake in either Telecom Italia or broadcaster Mediaset, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 19 Accenture Plc and Microsoft Corp are teaming up to build a digital ID network using blockchain technology, as part of a United Nations-supported project to provide legal identification to 1.1 billion people worldwide with no official documents.