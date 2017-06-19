Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
June 19 Suprema Inc :
* Says it received U.S. patent on June 19, for method and apparatus for user verifing process
* Says patent number is 14/982,590
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/civPHc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "Hambali" charged with attacking Bali nightspots, U.S. consulate
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.