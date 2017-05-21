May 22 Surfstitch Group Ltd

* Fy17 forecast update and planned closure of north american operation

* announces planned transfer of management of swell ecommerce platform from us to Australia

* forecasts underlying EBITDA loss for fy 2017 to a range of $10.5m to $11.5m from range of $5m to $6.5m previously advised to market

* "general business environment for apparel and footwear has been very difficult in each of group's key markets, particularly in uk"

* In the UK, surfdome business has experienced intense margin and sales pressure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: