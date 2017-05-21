BRIEF-Dropbox plans to continue expanding global private network
* Dropbox says announced plans to continue expanding global private network across North America, Europe, Australia with five new regional accelerators
May 22 Surfstitch Group Ltd
* Fy17 forecast update and planned closure of north american operation
* announces planned transfer of management of swell ecommerce platform from us to Australia
* forecasts underlying EBITDA loss for fy 2017 to a range of $10.5m to $11.5m from range of $5m to $6.5m previously advised to market
* "general business environment for apparel and footwear has been very difficult in each of group's key markets, particularly in uk"
* In the UK, surfdome business has experienced intense margin and sales pressure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BARCELONA, June 19 U.S. actor Jack Black has some big comedic shoes to fill in his forthcoming project, which sees him take the lead role in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", a star-studded reboot of the hit 1995 comedy that starred the late Robin Williams.
PARIS, June 19 French telecoms firm Orange said on Monday it was reducing its stake in Britain's BT Group to about 2.66 percent from 4 percent, and could cut it further to as little as 1.33 percent.