BRIEF-GrandTech C.G. Systems to pay 2016 dividend on July 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
May 26 Surfstitch Group Ltd
* Has been served with a statement of claim (claim) in supreme court of queensland
* Claim alleges that company has engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct
* Anticipates that a preliminary directions hearing will take place on a date to be fixed in week commencing 29 may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
June 22 U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z)
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing