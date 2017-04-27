BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Surmodics Inc
* Surmodics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, updates fiscal 2017 financial guidance
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $65 million to $68 million
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $17.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25
* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $0.02 to $+0.08
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Surmodics inc says narrows financial outlook for fiscal 2017
* Surmodics inc says medical device revenue was $12.7 million in q2 of fiscal 2017, an increase of 9.7% compared to year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer