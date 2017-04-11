BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
April 11 Sussex Bancorp:
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ
* Transaction is presently valued at $45.4 million, or approximately $23.52 per CMTB share
* Says on a pro forma basis, transaction is expected to be accretive to Sussex Bancorp's 2018 earnings per share by approximately 12%
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017
* As per agreement, each outstanding share of Community Bank common stock will be exchanged for 0.97 shares of SBBX common stock
* Deal is expected to be accretive to tangible book value per share of about 1% at closing assuming a transaction close in Q3 of 2017
* Two other members of Board of Directors of Community Bank will join Board of Directors of both Sussex Bancorp and Sussex Bank
* Effective at closing of deal, Peter Michelotti will become COO, Senior Executive Vice President of Sussex Bancorp and Sussex Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: