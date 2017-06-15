GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
June 15 Sussex Bancorp:
* Sussex Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering
* Sussex Bancorp says it has commenced an underwritten public offering of approximately $25 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.