UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd
* Sutlej textiles and industries - unit Rajasthan Textile Mills has since completed its expansion project for setting up of 35, 280 spindles as per schedule
* Says spindles are being commercially commissioned w.e.f march 15, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2nz3slw) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources