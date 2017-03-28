BRIEF-Pacific Hospital Supply to pay 2016 dividend on July 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 25
March 28 Suven Life Sciences Ltd
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in New Zealand
* Says patent is valid through 2033
* Grant of 1 product patent for new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases
June 14Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd : * Says it acquired land use right for 15.1 million yuan