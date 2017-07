July 10 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd:

* Says ‍'suven Life Sciences secures product patents in Israel, Macau and South Korea'.​

* Says grant of 1 product patent from Israel, 1 product patent from Macau , 1 product patent from South Korea

* Suven life sciences says patents of products intended for treatment of disorders related to neurodegenerative diseases; patents valid through 2032 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: