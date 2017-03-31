March 31Suzhou China Create Special Material Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 80 percent, or to be 10.0 million yuan to 12.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 7.1 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased gross profit of appearance composite material for household appliance and contribution from unit's factoring business

