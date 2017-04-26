April 26 Suzhou China Create Special Material Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 70 percent, or to be 25.7 million yuan to 33.7 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 19.8 million yuan

* Says that increased sales price of appearance material and factoring business income as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ae3SMi

