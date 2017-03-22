March 22 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co
Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire tech firm for 300 million yuan
($43.57 million)
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 1.6 billion yuan
* Says it plans to invest up to 280 million yuan to
participate in electronic firm's restructuring
* Says unit plans to invest in intelligent electronic
products project worth 6.5 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o3AkD2;
bit.ly/2mTCSU9; bit.ly/2nch8oY;
bit.ly/2mTwYSX
($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)