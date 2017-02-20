BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
Feb 20 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 118.6 million yuan ($17.25 million) in Full Sunny International's JV for 52 percent stake
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 195 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lycMs7; bit.ly/2kDqN8x
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.