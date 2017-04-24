BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
April 24 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 46.1 million yuan to 73.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (92.2 million yuan)
* Comments that increased investment is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1QJ9cW
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
