BRIEF-Digia rights issue oversubcribed
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21
May 26Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell stake in Legate Intelligent Equipment for 21.9 million yuan
* Its stake in target company will be decreased to 14.6 percent from 43.8 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YEq4P7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 23 after asset acquisition plan
June 22 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market.