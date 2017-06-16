BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate says IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 33 mln shares of co for 6.63 bln rupees
* Says IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 33 million shares of company for 6.63 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Suzhou New District Hi-tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost partially-owned heating firm's capital by 109.1 million yuan ($16.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s80JVj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 33 million shares of company for 6.63 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
* Tikehau Capital submits a joint offer with Italmobiliare to purchase Fondo Italiano d’Investimento –