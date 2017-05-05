BRIEF-RBI says Polbank IPO timing depends on market conditions
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
May 5Suzhou New District Hi-tech Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.78 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/I9NMe4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO