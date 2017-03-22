March 22 Suzhou New District Hi-Tech Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan via share issue

* Says it signs letter of intent to acquire 73.5 percent stake in equipment firm for 264.7 million yuan ($38.44 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mPEk9p; bit.ly/2ms8QKR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8868 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)