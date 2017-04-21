BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd :
* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X2dQUg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.