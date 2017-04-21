April 21Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd :

* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X2dQUg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)