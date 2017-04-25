April 25Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40.1 percent to 68.1 percent, or to be 55.0 million yuan to 66.0 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 39.3 million yuan

* Says increased investment income and profit from Suzhou-based unit are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EuBjvO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)