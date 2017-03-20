BRIEF-SMTrack to acquire Wellspring Worldwide Ltd
* Announces acquisition of 100% equity interest of Wellspring Worldwide Ltd for a total purchase consideration of 310 million rgt
March 20 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 5 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 27.2 million yuan to 31.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 28.6 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is not completion of mass production of new products
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9aveCJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces acquisition of 100% equity interest of Wellspring Worldwide Ltd for a total purchase consideration of 310 million rgt
June 15 Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Ltd:
MADRID, June 15 A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways (BA) passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds ($102.19 million), Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), said on Thursday.