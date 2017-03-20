March 20 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 5 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 27.2 million yuan to 31.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 28.6 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is not completion of mass production of new products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9aveCJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)