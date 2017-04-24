BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 28 and the dividend will be paid on April 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kJJoua
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group