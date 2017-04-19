BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs recalls Cipla-made zenatane capsule from U.S. markets
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item, "Dr Reddy's recalls 3.25l cartons Cipla-made acne drug from US".
April 19 Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 61.95 percent y/y at 429.42 million yuan ($62.37 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 26.2 percent y/y at 142.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pBpqbY; bit.ly/2pRBN0j
($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* REG-TIGENIX PARTNERS WITH U.S. AND EUROPEAN PATIENT ADVOCACY GROUPS FOCUSED ON CROHN'S DISEASE AND ULCERATIVE COLITIS
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACQUIRES MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V. AS A NEW STRATEGIC INVESTOR AND SECURES SUPPORT FOR FURTHER CORPORATE ACTION