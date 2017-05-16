May 16 Suzuken Co Ltd

* Says it completed repurchase of 1.9 million shares of its common stock, through ToSTNeT-3, on May 16

* Shares repurchased at the price of 3,570 yen per share, or 6.9 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pYnxRZ

