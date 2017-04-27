BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 SVB Financial Group:
* SVB Financial Group - qtrly net interest income of $310.3 million, an increase of $13.4 million
* SVB- consolidated net income available to common stockholders for q1 of 2017 $1.91 per diluted common share
* SVB - qtrly provision for credit losses of $30.7 million, compared to $16.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $417.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million