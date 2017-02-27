BRIEF-W. P. Carey increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
* W. P. Carey Inc. Increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
Feb 27 Svenska Bostadsfonden 14 Ab (Publ) :
* March 7 - December 31, 2016 rental income 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($232,252.07)
* March 7 - December 31, 2016 loss before tax 0.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0419 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Upgrades Deutsche Bank’s and Aareal Bank’s “Preferred” Senior Unsecured Notes - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899777 FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded 31 structured senior unsecured bonds issued by Deutsche Bank AG (DB, A-/Negative) to 'A' from 'A-' and five by Aareal Bank AG (BBB+/Stable) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is in