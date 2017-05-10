BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 Swedbank
* Swedbank acquires Payex
* Says for 2016, Payex total operating income amounted to SEK 541m, total operating costs to SEK 460m and profit before tax to SEK 78m
* Says at end of 2016, Payex total risk exposure amount was SEK 1.7bn
* Says acquisition is financed with Swedbank's internal resources and is subject to customary approvals from regulatory authorities, including Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Swedish Competition Authority
* The acquisition will have a minor negative impact on the common equity tier 1 ratio of the Swedbank group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017