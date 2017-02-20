Feb 20 Swedbank

* Says nomination committee of Swedbank proposes election of Mats Granryd, Bo Johansson, Annika Poutiainen and Magnus Uggla as new board members

* Says Goran Hedman, Pia Rudengren and Karl-Henrik Sundstrom have declined re-election.