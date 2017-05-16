May 16 Swedbank

* Comment on SFSA decision to close supervision case

* Says we welcome fact that SFSA has made its decision, so that we can put this issue behind us

* The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, SFSA, has decided to close the ongoing supervision case against Swedbank without any measures

* Says supervision case, initiated in December 2015, was a result of private investments made by a few members of the former Group Executive Committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)