May 8 Swedish Match Ab

* Swedish match ceo says believes will take us cigar market share in 2017 helped by natural leafs segment

* Swedish match ceo says nothing indicates the rate of growth in the swedish snus market will continue to slow

* Swedish match ceo says will hand in amendment to company's modified risk application to the us fda, could take a couple of years before receives a new fda decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)