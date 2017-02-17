UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Swedish Match AB
* proposes a dividend of 16.00 sek per share consisting of an increased ordinary dividend of 8.50 sek (8.00) and a special dividend of 7.50 sek
* operating profit from product areas increased by 5 percent to 954 msek (908) for q4
* Q4 snus and snuff margin 40.0 percent
* Reuters poll: operating profit from product areas was seen at 985 million sek, snus & snuff operating margin at 43.3 pct, dividend at sek 8.38per share
* sales increased by 6 percent to 3,957 msek (3,719) for q4
* says for 2017, on a full year basis, we expect scandinavian snus as well as us moist snuff consumption to grow as measured in number of cans.
* says in scandinavia, we expect the growth to be more modest than in 2016
* says we expect the level of competitive activity in the scandinavian snus market to continue to be high in 2017
* says for cigars in the us, swedish match expects the market to continue to grow in 2017 but to remain highly competitive
* says swedish match has the ambition to continue to grow cigar volumes in the us market in 2017
* says costs of goods per cigar are expected to increase due to both the full year effect of fda fees as well as higher raw material costs
* says market related costs for snus outside scandinavia are expected to increase somewhat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources