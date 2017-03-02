March 2 SweeGen :

* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener

* FDA acknowledged on Feb. 17 that it has no further questions regarding documentation so submitted related to safety of sweetener ingredient

* Ingredion will distribute Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener initially in United States & Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: