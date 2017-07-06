MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Swift Networks Group Ltd
* Entered into a binding share purchase agreement for acquisition of VOD Pty Ltd and its parent Movie Source Pty Ltd
* Says total of $7.5 million raised (before costs) to fund acquisition and to provide working capital
* Will pay to the shareholders of Movie Source a consideration totalling $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing