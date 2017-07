July 20 (Reuters) - Swift Networks Group Ltd:

* Company expects EBITDA for FY17 to be $1.0 million

* As at 30 June 2017, swift revenue for FY17 is expected to be $17.0 million. This represents growth of 18 pct compared to last year

* Operational activities generated net cash of $107,000 during June quarter