BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Swift Transportation Co
* Swift Transportation announces anticipated range for first quarter 2017 earnings
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 to $0.12
* Says freight volumes in Q1 did not materialize to extent anticipated
* "we are cautiously optimistic about back half of 2017"
* Sees Q2 EPS to be in range of $0.16 - $0.21 and adjusted EPS to be in range of $0.18 - $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: