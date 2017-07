July 19 (Reuters) - Swing Media Technology Group Ltd

* Co is in negotiation with other relevant banks, and other financiers for settlement of additional statutory demands

* On 14 JULY, ST and co was served with writ of summons from LEGAL COUNSEL of Bank D claiming Bank D Outstanding Sums& additional interest

* Gets statutory demand on July 13 which states if payment not made within 3 weeks, bank may file winding-up petition against co