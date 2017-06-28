UPDATE 6-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds company confirmation on pricing in second paragraph)
June 28 Swire Pacific Ltd
* Announces that David Peter Cogman has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds company confirmation on pricing in second paragraph)
* Plans to invest about $1.6 bln in U.S. over the next five years
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 28 (Fitch) The farm loan-waiver schemes being discussed and rolled out across an increasing number of Indian states could have a significant impact on state government finances, and might undermine efforts to bring down general government debt, says Fitch Ratings. The impact on India's debt dynamics and capital spending will depend on the total size of loans waived, how the scheme is financed, and whethe