European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 4 Swire Pacific Ltd:
* Tang Kin Wing Augustus has resigned as an executive director
* Yang Mun Tak Marjorie has resigned as an independent non-executive directo
* Guy Martin Coutts Bradley has resigned as an executive director
* Guy Bradley will remain an executive director and chief executive of Swire Properties Limited Source text: [bit.ly/2pASBvf] Further company coverage:
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)