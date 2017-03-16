March 16 Swire Properties Ltd

* fy reported net profit hk$ 15,050 million versus hk$14,072 million a year ago

* fy revenue hk$16,792 million versus hk$16,447 million

* retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Guangzhou in 2017

* office rents in Beijing are expected to be weak in 2017

* directors have declared a second interim dividend of hk$0.48 per share

* retail sales are expected to grow more briskly in Chengdu in 2017.

* trading conditions for our hotels are expected to remain difficult in 2017.

* retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Beijing in 2017