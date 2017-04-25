BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 Sword Group SE:
* Q1 revenue EUR 43.8 million ($47.93 million) versus EUR 39.8 million year ago
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 6.6 million versus EUR 6.0 million year ago
* Confirms its 2017 and 2020 objectives based on organic growth higher than or equal to 10 pct
* For 2017, EBITDA margin is budgeted at 15 pct
* For 2020, revenue target is EUR 300 million associated with an EBITDA margin close to 14.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment