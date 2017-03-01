March 1 Sydbank A/S:

* Sydbank's board of directors has decided to implement a share buyback programme of 664 million Danish crowns ($94.16 million), however a maximum of 4 million shares

* Share buyback programme will be initiated on March 2, 2017 and will be completed by December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0521 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)