May 24 Sygnia Ltd:
* HY diluted headline earnings per share of 25.70 cents
* Interim dividend per share of 25.00 cents
* HY assets under management and administration of R159
billion (31 March 2016: R146 billion)
* HY revenue grew by 12 pct to R147.5 million (31 March
2016: R131.4 million)
* Net inflows over 12-month period since 31 March 2016
amounted to R2.1 billion
* Institutional assets acquired but not yet reflecting in
aum as at 31 March 2017 amount to R4.6 billion
* Expect to continue to advertise as ongoing business
strategy, maintain level of expenditure at same level as past
six months for foreseeable future
