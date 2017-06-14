BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
June 14 Sygnia Ltd:
* Entered sale of shares agreement to acquire shares in DB X-Trackers (rf) Proprietary Limited ("dbx") from Deutsche Group Holdings (South Africa)
* Purchase price of r325 million will be settled by company through utilisation of a bridge loan from Nedbank
* Deal approved by competition authorities and registrar of collective investment schemes
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21