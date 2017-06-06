BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 6 SYGNIS AG:
* SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD CHANGES
* HEIKKI LANCKRIET (PREVIOUSLY CO-CEO) WILL BECOME SOLE CEO OF SYGNIS AG AND WILL ALSO RETAIN HIS ROLE AS CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER.
* PILAR DE LA HUERTA TO RESIGN FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD AND TO TRANSITION TO SUPERVISORY BOARD
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017