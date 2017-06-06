June 6 SYGNIS AG:

* SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD CHANGES

* HEIKKI LANCKRIET (PREVIOUSLY CO-CEO) WILL BECOME SOLE CEO OF SYGNIS AG AND WILL ALSO RETAIN HIS ROLE AS CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER.

* PILAR DE LA HUERTA TO RESIGN FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD AND TO TRANSITION TO SUPERVISORY BOARD