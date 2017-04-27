April 27 Sygnis AG:

* FY revenue increased threefold to 1.8 million euros ($1.96 million)

* For fiscal year 2017 revenues in range of 6.5 to 7.5 million euros are expected

* This forecast is based on continued strong organic growth of product sales through expansion of sales force in combination with further development of OEM and distribution sales channels

* Expects to reach break-even in second half of 2017 with strong upside potential and cash generation expected for 2018

* FY net loss 4.4 million euros, compared with loss of 4.0 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)