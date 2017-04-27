April 27 Sygnis AG:
* FY revenue increased threefold to 1.8 million euros ($1.96
million)
* For fiscal year 2017 revenues in range of 6.5 to 7.5
million euros are expected
* This forecast is based on continued strong organic growth
of product sales through expansion of sales force in combination
with further development of OEM and distribution sales channels
* Expects to reach break-even in second half of 2017 with
strong upside potential and cash generation expected for 2018
* FY net loss 4.4 million euros, compared with loss of 4.0
million euros in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9176 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)