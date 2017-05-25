BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 SYGNIS AG:
* SYGNIS AG RECEIVES BINDING COMMITMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF SHARES FOR UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE ONGOING CAPITAL INCREASES TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF INNOVA BIOSCIENCES LTD.
* INVESTOR HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE UP TO 2,536,000 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.38 PER NEW SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: