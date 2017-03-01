BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics says appointed barbara duncan as a Class I director
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
March 1 Sygnis AG:
* David Roth appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
* Pilar de la Huerta continues to serve as co-CEO and is appointed chief business development officer (CBDO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares