BRIEF-Kambi Group signs a contract with Corredor Empresarial in Colombia
* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH CORREDOR EMPRESARIAL S.A.
May 26 SYGNITY SA
* SIGNS DEAL WITH POCZTA POLSKA FOR THE DELIVERY OF SOFTWARE FOR ABOUT 49.7 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH CORREDOR EMPRESARIAL S.A.
BEIJING, June 22 China's banking regulator has ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by a handful of acquisitive Chinese corporate groups, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"